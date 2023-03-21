Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): South superstar Allu Arjun is also a doting husband and a loving father, who often treats his fans to snaps of spending quality time with his loved ones.

More than the actor, Allu Sneha Reddy, Allu Arjun's wife shares photos of their lives on social media.

On Tuesday, Sneha posted a picture of the 'Pushpa' actor and his daughter Arha practicing yoga while Allu is sitting on a sofa next to her in their backyard.

Arha is seen practicing a posture where her feet touch the back of her head as she is bent backward on the mat. Allu stares at her in disbelief with his palm resting on his head. Sneha uploaded the photo and shared it with a 'good morning' sticker.

She captioned the story with a 'Good Morning' sticker.

Arjun and Sneha tied the knot on March 6, 2011, and have two kids named Allu Ayaan and Allu Arha.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Allu will be next seen in 'Pushpa 2'. (ANI)

