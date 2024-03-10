Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): South superstar Allu Arjun has a massive fan following and the love of his admirers was visible when he reached the Vizag for the shoot of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

Fans went berserk over the arrival of Arjun as they gathered outside the airport to welcome him.

Also Read | Ileana D'Cruz Shares Heartwarming Pics From Romantic Date Night With Partner Michael Dolan on Insta!.

A large throng gathered to see him, and they all gave him a grand welcome with flowers. Fans followed Allu Arjun from the Vizag airport to the hotel, making it a sort of celebration in display of their love for the 'Pushpa' star.

The pictures and videos are widely surfacing on social media platforms.

Also Read | OTT Releases Of The Week: Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour On Disney+ Hotstar, Sara Ali Khan-Pankaj Tripathi’s Murder Mubarak On Netflix & More.

On X, one user who saw the post reacted saying, "Stylish HUNK"

Another user mentioned, "Love you forever, anna @alluarjun"

Allu Arjun, who played the titular gangster in Pushpa: The Rise, will now reprise the role in the sequel, 'Pushpa: The Rule'. The film is set to be released in cinemas on August 15, 2024. Directed by Trivikram, the film promises to be a massive entertainer.Allu also received a National Film Award for his performance in 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

After the National Film Awards list was announced in August, Allu Arjun took to social media and expressed his gratitude.

"A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled," he wrote. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)