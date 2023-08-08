Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Actor Ranveer Singh has made a mark for himself in Bollywood through his exceptional range and dedication to his craft.

From the fierce and cunning Alauddin Khilji in 'Padmaavat' to the lovable rogue Murad in 'Gully Boy', Ranveer's ability to immerse himself fully into every role he undertakes is a testament to his dedication and commitment.

Talking about what drives him to perform so well, he said in a statement, “I have always aspired to be recognised as a versatile performer. I have always wanted to test myself and my potential across different genres. I am very blessed that my work is being appreciated. I have worked with filmmakers that are vastly different from each other, so polar opposite, it's like they are at the opposite end of the spectrum and yet my work has been lauded and appreciated in all of those divergent films/genres. I feel very blessed to be an actor, and I’m often overwhelmed with the love and acclaim that is showered upon me. My heart beams with gratitude every day!”

With 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', Ranveer stepped into the shoes of Rocky Randhawa, offering a fresh and captivating portrayal of a Delhi boy. This isn't the first time he has tackled the role of a Delhiite, but his ability to breathe new life into the character speaks volumes about his artistic prowess.

Whether it's adopting the physicality, voice and body language of his characters or delving deep into the subtleties that define them, the actor’s meticulous approach towards each of his characters shines through in the portrayal. (ANI)

