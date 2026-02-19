Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 19 (ANI): Following the success of 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat', director Milap Milan Zaveri's much-awaited film 'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' with debutant actor Aman Indra Kumar opposite Akanksha Sharma, has finally locked a release date.

Along with a grand announcement video, the makers on Thursday unveiled the film's release date to be May 2026. The video also offered a glimpse into the film's fresh, teasing a tale of friendship, love, heartbreak and more.

"Get Ready for Love, Pain, and Music! Tera Yaar Hoon Main locks its release date -- arriving in cinemas on 22 May 2026. Introducing #AmanIndraKumar, and #AkankshaSharma, this exciting love story is set to light up the big screen," the makers wrote on Instagram.

"Tera Yaar Hoon Main promises an entertaining journey that transcends generations. With a promising young pair, an experienced supporting cast, a compelling storyline, and soul-stirring music, the film aims to leave a lasting impression on audiences," they added, as per a press release.

'Tera Yaar Hoon Main' is presented by Ajay Murdia in association with Mumbai Films and BIK Productions, Enter10 Television.

Produced by Bina Indra Kumar, Ajay Murdia, and Manish Singhal, and co-produced by Sharad Khanna, the Camera Take Films production is set to arrive in cinemas on May 22, 2026.

In the film, Aman, son of veteran filmmaker Indra Kumar, will be seen sharing screen space with Akanksha Sharma and the evergreen Paresh Rawal.

In November 2024, Aman Indra Kumar, during the mahura ceremony of the film, addressed the media and said, "I am truly blessed to receive love from everyone who came today to support me, and I hope to make everyone proud, especially my dad. Please continue showering the same love when my film is all set to release."

Actors Ajay Devgn and Aamir Khan were also present at the ceremony. (ANI)

