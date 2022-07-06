Washington [US], July 6 (ANI): 'Night Sky,' a science fiction show on Amazon Prime Video that starred Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons, has been cancelled. The first season of the show was co-produced by Amazon Studios and Legendary Television.

According to Variety, six weeks after the first season's eight episodes, which debuted on the streamer on May 20, it was decided not to move forward with a second one.

The story of Irene (Spacek) and Franklin (Simmons), who once discovered a portal leading to an alien planet, is told in 'Night Sky'. When new parties try to question the couple about the enigmatic gateway and the universe beyond it, their relatively peaceful life together is upended.

Notably, Amazon Prime Video embraced the sci-fi theme of the show by launching a marketing campaign that involved beaming the premiere of 'Night Sky' into space instead of using satellites to transmit the broadcast back to Earth. The decision to intentionally distribute 'Night Sky' at the greatest possible distance was described by the company as such.

The series also starred Chai Hansen, Kiah McKirnan, Julieta Zylberberg, Roco Hernandez, and Adam Bartley in addition to Spacek and Simmons. Amazon Studios and Legendary Television produced 'Night Sky'. Holden Miller is the series creator and co-executive producer, and Daniel C. Connolly is the series' executive producer and showrunner. Executive producers on the show include Philip Martin, Sam Hensen, and Jimmy Miller, as reported by Variety.

Daniel D'Addario, the head TV critic for Variety, gave 'Night Sky' a negative review because it was "all in on clunky technological metaphors," despite praising Spacek and Simmons' performances. (ANI)

