Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 22 (ANI): Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a fun picture of himself, enacting the hook-step of the 'Nach Punjabaan' song from the movie 'Jug Juug Jeeyo'.

"Nach panjaban nach panjabnan nach panjaban nach," captioned the 'Sholay' actor on Instagram.

In the picture, Big B, as he is popularly known as was seen sporting a violet-coloured tracksuit and wore a black headband along with wristbands of the same colour looking dapper. He seemed to perform the 'Nach Punjabaan' step in the picture and enjoyed it while doing so, which is evident from his smile.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' comprise an ensemble cast of Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Host Maniesh Paul will also be starring in the film with YouTuber and influencer Prajakta Koli making her Bollywood debut with this film. Reality TV star Varun Sood will also do a cameo appearance in the film.

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Viacom18 studios, 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is set to hit the theatres on June 24.

Meanwhile, talking of Amitabh Bachchan, the 79-year-old will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's epic fantasy drama 'Brahmastra', alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt which is to hit the screens on September 9. Apart from that, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project 'Uunchai' starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

Further, speculations are on the rise after Amitabh shared a cryptic throwback picture on Instagram with superstar Shah Rukh Khan where the megastar can be seen signing up the vintage poster of his action thriller film 'Don', while Shah Rukh Khan gives him a look.

However, an official announcement of 'Don 3' is still awaited. (ANI)

