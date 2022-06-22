Vijay is one of the most popular actors of South Cinema who has fans across the globe. His ardent admirers wait for his movies to hit the big screens. Over the years Thalapathy Vijay has delivered numerous blockbusters. Be it family drama, romance or action entertainers, his power-packed performances won audiences’ hearts and the results reflected at the box office. Right now, his fans are eagerly looking forward to his 66th project with director Vamshi Paidipally that has been titled as Varisu. But before that, you got take a look back at the hit films he did back in the '90s. Thalapathy 66 Is Now Varisu! Thalapathy Vijay’s First Look From Vamshi Paidipally’s Film Out, Ahead of His Birthday (View Pic).

Thalapathy Vijay started his career in the world of cinema at a very tender age. He was just 10 when he started off as a child actor with the film Vetri and from thereon he appeared as a child artiste in many other movies. On the occasion of his 48th birthday, let’s take a look at those films that every Thalapathy fan must watch.

Poove Unakkaga

The Vikraman-directed rom-com gave Vijay his first breakthrough in his career. Not just that, it was also his first critically acclaimed performance.

Deva

Vijay shared screen space with Sivakumar and Swathi in this romantic drama helmed by SA Chandrasekhar. He played the titular role in this film that had a successful theatrical run of 100 days in TN.

Nerrukku Ner

This film would be very special not just for fans of Thalapathy Vijay, but for Suriya’s fans too as this marked the latter’s debut in this family-drama bankrolled by Mani Ratnam. Written and directed by Vasanth, it was a commercial success at the box office.

Kadhalukku Mariyadhai

Vijay portrayed the role of a college student in this romantic drama film helmed by Fazil. This movie was a remake of the filmmaker’s successful Malayalam film Aniyathipraavu and Vijay won the Tamil Nadu State Film Awards for Best Actor for his role in the Tamil version.

Thulladha Manamum Thullum

Vijay acted in debutant Ezhil’s film that featured him as a passionate singer. Apart from being a huge hit at the theatres, this film earned him the MGR Honorary Award.

These are a few of the blockbusters of Vijay from the '90s. Here’s looking forward to many more amazing projects Thalapathy. We wish Kollywood’s most loved star, Thalapathy Vijay, a very happy birthday!

