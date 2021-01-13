Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Wednesday announced that he has finished shooting for the 12th season of the popular game show "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC).

The 78-year-old actor began filming the show keeping in line with the government mandated safety guidelines and protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic on August 23, 2020.

On his blog, Bachchan wrote he was tired after a "long last day of 'KBC' shoot" and hoped to be back on the show's sets soon.

"I am tired and retire, my apologies. It's been a very long last day of 'KBC' shoot. I shall make up tomorrow. But remember this, work is work and must be accomplished with the entire sincerity at one's disposal.

"The affection and love created gives a farewell to the last day of the shoot. They all assemble together. The wish is to never stop but to keep going on. I do hope this can happen again soon," he said.

On the final day of the shoot, the "Gulabo Sitabo" actor said, the crew gathered to remember the time they spent together and the "efforts made by each".

Bachchan shot the Sony TV show with minimal crew, all wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits.

To adapt to the social distancing norms, the "KBC" sets and the show's format underwent a complete transformation, with the series doing away with live audience for the first time.

"The crew and the team were so caring and hard working... Love and care and affection and gifts of appreciation exchanged hands and there is extreme gratefulness for the gesture from the entire team. It's moving and tears up but... Tomorrow is another day," the screen icon added.

The 12th season of "KBC" aired on September 28, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)