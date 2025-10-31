Veteran Hollywood producer Amy Pascal will be honoured with the David O. Selznick Achievement Award at the upcoming 37th Producers Guild Awards (PGA), set to be held on February 28, 2026, at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, according to The Hollywood Reporter. AFI Life Achievement Award 2025: Francis Ford Coppola Honoured, Steven Spielberg Calls His ‘The Godfather’ the ‘Greatest American Film Ever Made’.

Pascal becomes the first woman since Mary Parent -- producer of the Dune franchise -- to receive the prestigious honour, which recognises outstanding contributions to motion picture production. The award's recent recipients include Martin Scorsese and Tom Cruise.

In a joint statement, PGA presidents Donald De Line and Stephanie Allain praised Pascal for her influence and leadership, saying, "Amy exemplifies the essential qualities of a truly great producer: impeccable taste, a keen eye for extraordinary talent both in front of and behind the camera, and an unwavering determination fueled by deep passion."

Amy Pascal Becomes First Woman Since Mary Parent to Win David O Selznick Achievement Award

"Her films are masterclasses in storytelling -- seamlessly blending compelling entertainment with thought-provoking ideas -- and many have become lasting cultural touchstones," the statement reads further.

From 2003 to 2015, Pascal served as the Chairperson of the Motion Pictures Group of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), and she was also co-chairperson of SPE from 2006 to 2015. After her departure from Sony, she founded Pascal Pictures, producing acclaimed films such as Steven Spielberg's The Post and Greta Gerwig's Little Women, both of which earned Oscar nominations for Best Picture.

She also produced the blockbuster Spider-Man trilogy starring Tom Holland and the critically acclaimed Spider-Verse animated films, one of which won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature.

Reacting to the honour, Pascal said, "Producing has been the great joy of my professional life, and to receive this honour from the Producers Guild, among so many legendary peers I deeply respect, is incredibly moving," Pascal said in a statement. "David O. Selznick was the kind of producer who believed in ambition, imagination, and taking risks, and to be awarded in his name is a reminder that producing isn't just about making movies -- it's about championing bold stories and carrying forward a legacy of daring, visionary filmmaking. I'm so grateful for the PGA and its commitment to protecting and celebrating the craft of producing, and for the extraordinary collaborators, colleagues and mentors who've supported me on this journey," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Most recently, Pascal produced Noah Baumbach's Jay Kelly, starring George Clooney and Adam Sandler, which releases on Netflix in December. Her upcoming projects include the next James Bond film directed by Denis Villeneuve for Amazon MGM Studios, Greta Gerwig's The Chronicles of Narnia: The Magician's Nephew, and the fourth Spider-Man film in the current series, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Francis Ford Coppola to Receive AFI Life Achievement Award in 2025 Ceremony at Dolby Theatre.

The 37th annual PGA Awards will take place on Saturday, February 28, at the Fairmont Century Plaza.