Actor Ananya Panday is already in the Christmas mood. On Saturday, she took to her Instagram and shared a glimpse of Christmas preparations at her new residence in Mumbai. She shared a picture of a decorated Christmas tree on her stories, which she captioned "First Christmas in my new home," followed by a Santa, Christmas tree and stars emoticon. Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya will be next seen in the drama film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan which is all set to stream on the OTT platform Netflix from December 26. Helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media. Ananya Panday Announces Purchase of Her Own Mumbai Home on Dhanteras! View Pics of the Actor’s New Home.

Set in Mumbai, this refreshing narrative of three friends is brought to life by the debutant director Arjun Varain Singh and the creative forces, known for exploring different facets of friendship, Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Kho Gaye Hum Kahan chronicles the lives of Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi), Ahana (Ananya Panday) and Neil (Adarsh Gourav), through the very relatable journey of three best friends together navigating aspirations, relationships and emotions. Ananya Panday on Her Future Husband: Dream Girl 2 Actress Says, 'He Has to Be Kind, Loving and Funny Like My Dad'.

View Ananya Panday's Mumbai Home Shines Bright for Christmas:

Bringing their infectious energy from reel to real, the young and dynamic cast helped turn a wall on the bustling street in Mumbai into a vibrant mural, capturing their friendship and inviting the crowds to join their journey as they kicked off the promotions for the film. Apart from this, she will also be making her OTT debut soon with the upcoming series Call me Bae.