Ananya Panday, celebrated a significant milestone on November 10 by announcing the purchase of her new home in Mumbai. Taking to her social media, she shared the joyous news with her fans, expressing gratitude for their love and good vibes. In the accompanying photos, Ananya radiates happiness in a yellow ethnic outfit, posing with folded hands during a puja held at her new residence. The post also features a charming clip of the actress participating in the grihapravesh puja rituals, attempting to break a coconut at the doorstep. Ananya Panday and Orry Arrive in Style at Sara Ali Khan’s Diwali Party! See Pics and Videos of the BFFs Posing Together for Paparazzi.

View Ananya Panday's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)