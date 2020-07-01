New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): Actor Ananya Panday on Tuesday remembered her late grandfather Dr. Sharad Panday who was among the batch of doctors who performed the first heart transplant in India as the country is observing National Doctor's Day.

The 'Student Of The Year 2' actor took to Instagram to post a childhood picture of herself with her grandfather and her grandmother who too was a doctor.

Also Read | National Doctors' Day 2020: Ananya Panday Pays Tribute To Her Late Grandfather Dr Sharad Panday and Thanks All 'Superhero Doctors' For Their Efforts.

Besides the childhood picture, she also posted a newspaper clipping featuring his grandfather performing the heart transplant.

"Happy Doctor's day to my Dadaji, Dadi and all the selfless, superhero doctors out there. Thank you for keeping us healthy and safe especially in these tough times," she wrote in the caption.

Also Read | Vikas Gupta Proudly Takes The 'Gender Swap' Challenge, Recalls The Time When He Was Bullied For Being Feminine (Watch Video).

"Supremely proud to have two doctors as my grandparents," her caption further read.

Doctor's Day is celebrated every year in India on July 1 to appreciate the selfless hardwork of doctors in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)