It is National Doctors' Day 2020, a day that is extremely important in the current scenario. In the daily course of life, we sometimes fail to acknowledge and appreciate the endless efforts put by the doctors. Especially during the pandemic situation that we are in, they are going to all ends, not even caring about their own safety, to save others' lives. As India is celebrating this day collectively, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday shared a series of snaps thanking them as well. She also shared the memories of her late grandfather, Dr Sharad Panday. National Doctors' Day 2020: Salman Khan Lauds the Work of Doctors Amid the Pandemic, Calls Them 'Strongest Pillars of Our Country' (View Tweet).

Dr Sharad was in the team of surgeons who performed the very first heart transplant in India. He was known for bloodless heart surgery. Ananya shared a few pictures of him which also includes him sharing a proud moment with Mother Teresa.

Ananya wrote in her caption, "Happy Doctor’s day to my Dadaji, Dadi and all the selfless, superhero doctors out there. Thank you for keeping us healthy and safe especially in these tough times Supremely proud to have two doctors as my grandparents."

Ananya Panday's Post:

Not just Ananya but other stars also posted a thank you note on social media for the doctors. Of course, there is no particular day to say 'thank you' to anyone but special days like these help you to say that regardless of your busy schedule. Thank You Doctors!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 04:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).