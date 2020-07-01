It was a few days back when television's popular face Vikas Gupta came out as bisexual and rest is history. He not only confessed that he is part of the LGBTQ+ community, but also called out his ex-pals Parth Samthaan and Priyank Sharma for making him do this finally. In his coming out video, the Bigg Boss 11 contestant was candid AF and it was the best thing on the internet amid the Pride Month. Well, now making his first pride post on Instagram, the mastermind can be seen taking the woman is power challenge and boy the end result is gorgeous and how. Vikas Gupta Comes Out As Bisexual With Flying Colours This Pride Month and Nothing’s Going to Dampen His Vibe (Watch Video).

Through the post, Vikas also shared how during his childhood days he was bullied a lot for being feminine. He added how these experience made him think that women are weak, however, his mindset got changed when he met Ekta Kapoor. Later in the clip, he also admits that tagging someone a girl is never an insult, but it's more of a compliment. “Don’t ever underestimate a boy just cause he is a little feminine and please not all effeminate guys are gay or bisexual,” he wrote. Vikas Gupta Comes Out As Bisexual; Gauahar Khan, Karan Kundrra, Surbhi Chandna Beam With Pride For The Fellow Producer.

Check Out Vikas Gupta's Video Post Below:

The above video is indeed motivating and so very positive. Vikas through the clip also nominated his industry friends Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani and Ravi Dubey to take the gender swap challenge and inspire many. P.S: It's important when a celeb comes out of the closet, as it can motivate numerous to do the same. Stay tuned!

