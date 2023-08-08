Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 8 (ANI): Actors Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav came together for a special screening of the highly anticipated film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kaha’.

Taking to Instagram story, Ananya shared a picture from the private screening and captioned it, “Special always. It's finally hitting me #KhoGareHumKahan.”

Ananya cutely poses with her co-stars.

Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday, and Adarsh Gourav, were “watching the film for the very first time,” as per sources.

Backed by Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, 'Kho Gaye Hum Khan' also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles.

Debutant filmmaker Arjun Varain Singh has helmed the film, which is a digital age story of three friends in the city of Bombay.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, Ananya will also be seen in the upcoming comedy film 'Dream Girl 2' opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles and is all set to hit the theatres on August 25, 2023.

Apart from that, she will also be making her grand OTT debut with the upcoming web series 'Call Me Bae' which will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

In the series, Ananya will be playing a fashion expert. On this journey, she overcomes stereotypes, negotiates around prejudices and discovers who she really is. (ANI)

