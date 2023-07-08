Los Angeles [US], July 8 (ANI): Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli is remaining neutral in the ongoing feud between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, PageSix reported.

The Italian tenor has spoken out after his name was mentioned in Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians," as Kim and Kourtney continue to accuse each other of imitating their weddings.

Kim's decision to collaborate with Dolce & Gabbana continued to agitate the mother of three, so she decided to list some of the ideas Kourtney had taken from her for her own wedding.

The 42-year-old revealed that Bocelli, 64, had performed at both of their weddings, but that he had first performed at her 2014 wedding to Kanye West, as per PageSix.

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?" Kim said in a confessional.

"Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney's wedding? Andrea Bocelli. You stole my f-king wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favourite male singer of all time, but I'm copying her dolce vida lifestyle. Okay."

Bocelli took to Instagram on Friday to address the sisterly feud. "Dear @kimkardashian and @kourtneykardash, I'm so flattered that you both love my voice and I'll always be happy to sing to you," he wrote on his Instagram Story. "But know that there's a younger and far more helpful artist @matteobocelli who your mother @krisjenner knows very well. See you soon in Tuscany!"

Last year, Matteo Bocelli performed alongside his father at Kourtney's wedding to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

The feud began when Kourtney, 44, chastised Kim for collaborating with the Italian fashion house just months after her Dolce & Gabbana-themed wedding.

Kim's decision to partner with the brand "hurt" Kourtney, who claimed the media mogul was "copying" her lavish Italian wedding.

"It's almost like greediness," Kourtney said on June 29. "Half the time when I look at the photos from the fashion show, I'm like, 'Is this my wedding?'"

"There's no decency to ask me how I felt about her doing this so closely to my wedding," she added in a confessional. "No one just gives a f--k about anything. It's like the Wild West--like, 'We're just gonna take and do as we want. Whatever's best for us.'"Meanwhile, the 'Skkn' founder was perplexed as to why her "hater" sister wasn't happy for her, claiming she "couldn't have been more mindful" when planning the fashion show.

Hulu releases new episodes of "The Kardashians" on Thursdays. (ANI)

