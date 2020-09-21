Los Angeles [USA], September 21 (ANI): Andrij Parekh on Sunday (local time) won the Primetime Emmy Award for directing the 'Hunting' episode of HBO's drama series 'Succession'.

This marked the second award for team 'Succession' after, writer Jesse Armstrong won the Emmys for writing the 'This Is Not for Tears' episode.

'Succession' is HBO's satirical-drama show by Jesse Armstrong which revolves around a family of dysfunctional owners of a global media and hospitality empire. The show centres on their tussle for control over the company.

Others who were nominated in the category of Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series include Benjamin Caron and Jessica Hobbs for 'The Crown,' Lesli Linka Glatter for 'Homeland,' Mimi Leder for 'The Morning Show,' Alik Sakharov and Ben Semanoff for 'Ozark,' and Mark Mylod for 'Succession.'

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to have the ceremony virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

The Emmys this year are being hosted by American television host Jimmy Kimmel. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name. (ANI)

