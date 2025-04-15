Los Angeles [US], April 15 (ANI): Actor Andy Serkis has joined the team of 'A Lamb's Stew', which is a new animated TV special created and directed by Joeri Christiaen.

Best known for his legendary motion-capture performances as Gollum ("The Lord of the Rings") and Caesar ("Planet of the Apes"), Serkis joins a cast that includes British actor T'Nia Miller ("Sex Education") and 11-year-old newcomer Iris Onyejiuwa, as per Variety.

Produced by French studio La Cabane Productions in partnership with Belgian co-producer Thuristar, the half-hour special is described as a modern fable for family audiences. Serkis will lend his voice to the Wolf, a central character in this heartwarming tale about courage, empathy and looking beyond appearances.

"Andy Serkis' work, particularly on Caesar in 'Planet of the Apes,' was a source of inspiration for writing the character of the Wolf - although I didn't dare imagine that he would one day play the role," said writer-director Christiaen. "As for T'Nia Miller, the quality of her performance in the teaser led me to make Miss Shearlington a central character in the story. I'm equally honored to be working with the very promising Iris Onyejiuwa, who is playing her very first role in the film."

A Lamb's Stew tells the story of Billie, a lamb determined to prove that sheep are just as brave as other animals. She devises a plan to lure a wolf into a trap, only to realize that he may not be the monster she was led to believe. The story challenges assumptions and celebrates individuality, with a tagline that sums up its core message: "Don't judge a sheep by its wool, nor a wolf by its fur!" (ANI)

