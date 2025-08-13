Los Angeles [US], August 12 (ANI): Nearly two decades after working together on the hit action film 'Mr and Mrs. Smith,' actors Angelina Jolie and director Doug Liman are teaming up again for a new spy thriller called 'The Initiative.'

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Universal Pictures is close to finalising the deal for the project, which will be directed by Liman and written by F. Scott Frazier. Jolie will play a rogue master spy named Bright, who operates outside the rules. The story follows a new agent, Charlie, who joins her team and soon finds himself unsure if Bright is trying to protect him or kill him as they take on dangerous missions to protect the world.

Producers Joe Roth and Jeff Kirschenbaum, who previously worked with Jolie on the Maleficent films, will produce The Initiative. The film is described as "Training Day set in the world of spycraft" and is expected to begin production in early 2026.

Jolie, known for action hits like Salt and The Tourist, has recently worked on a range of films from the Marvel movie Eternals to the biopic Maria.

Liman, on the other hand, had a successful year in 2024 with the release of two major films: Roadhouse, which became one of the biggest hits ever on Amazon MGM, and The Instigators, available on Apple TV+. This marks another high-profile collaboration with Universal after having worked with the studio on multiple projects. He kicked off the iconic Bourne franchise in 2002 with The Bourne Identity, and most recently teamed up with Universal for the 2017 Tom Cruise-led thriller American Made. (ANI)

