Sridevi, often hailed as the ‘First Female Superstar’ of Indian cinema, was a powerhouse performer and a true style icon. Her love for sarees, whether on-screen, at events, or in personal life, showcased her elegance, versatility and ability to set trends across decades. August 13 marks the birth anniversary of the legendary actress. Fans flood the social media timelines each year, honouring her fashion legacy in classic silhouettes. On the big screen or the red carpet, Sridevi seemed to have a larger-than-life presence on celluloid. Her outfits are still fresh in our minds as the actress rarely failed to leave an impression. On Sridevi’s 62nd birth anniversary today, August 13, here’s a look back at her fashion legacy in sarees to remember and honour the legendary actress.

Sridevi was born on August 13, 1963. Her death in 2018, at the age of 54, has taken away an unparalleled breadth of style from our lives. From her designer sarees to her show-stopping gowns, the stylish actress’ immaculate presence was as iconic as her acting prowess. Sridevi carried every saree with unmatched poise, from the chiffon drapes in ‘Chandni’ to Kanjeevaram silks on festive occasions. Her styling often balanced tradition with modern sensibilities. Below, let us look back at how the superstar turned into a fashion icon over the years, thanks to her nine yards of elegance.

Sridevi's Fashionable Looks in Sarees

Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor (Photo Credits: Sridevi.Kapoor/ Instagram)

Stunner

Sridevi (Photo Credits: Sridevi.Kapoor/ Instagram)

Unmatched Elegance

Sridevi, Boney Kapoor (Photo Credits: Sridevi.Kapoor/ Instagram)

Iconic

Sridevi, Boney Kapoor (Photo Credits: Sridevi.Kapoor/ Instagram)

Head-Turner

Sridevi (Photo Credits: Sridevi.Kapoor/ Instagram)

Breathtaking Beauty!

Sridevi (Photo Credits: Sridevi.Kapoor/ Instagram)

Sridevi’s saree looks inspired generations, influencing Bollywood fashion trends and wedding wardrobes alike. Her fashion remains iconic, symbolising elegance, charm and the eternal appeal of traditional drapes.

