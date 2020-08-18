Washington D.C. [USA], August 18 (ANI): Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently said that she and her six kids are doing well in quarantine, but she fears for other children who are trapped in abusive homes.

According to Page Six, the 45-year-old star's eldest son 19-year-old Maddox, was attending Yonsei University in South Korea, but now he's studying online at night from home. Angie told 'Extra,' "I think he starts at 6 p.m. at night."

Page Six reported that the 'Maleficent' star is also mom to 16-year-old Pax, 15-year-old Zahara, 14-year-old Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox. She said they are all at her home in Hollywood.

"Everybody's helping each other out. We're lucky," said Jolie

The actor and activist continued to say that she's most concerned about kids in abusive homes. She said that "teachers who [usually] recognise what is happening to the child and can report it, cannot see the child, so domestic violence is a very big concern." (ANI)

