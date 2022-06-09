Hollywood stars Salma Hayek Pinault and Demian Bichir have boarded Angelina Jolie's Without Blood, the debut project from the Academy Award-winner's three-year deal with Fremantle. According to Deadline, the duo will lead the project, which kicked off principal photography in Southern Italy and Rome this month and is based on the international bestselling novel by Alessandro Baricco. Jurassic World Dominion Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax to Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Dinosaur Film and What’s Next for the Franchise? (SPOILER ALERT).

It is an unforgettable fable set in the aftermath of an unidentified conflict in a farmhouse deep in the Italian countryside, exploring universal truths about war, trauma, memory, and healing. Hayek Pinault has been filming 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' while Mexican actor Bichir is preparing to enter production on Thanksgiving.

Without Blood is Jolie's fifth directing project and the first under her mega three-year Fremantle deal, which will see the Changeling star produce, direct and star in a slate of films, TV series and documentaries. As per Deadline, speaking about the project, she said, "I'm honoured to be here in Italy to bring this very special material to film and to have been entrusted by Alessandro Baricco with the adaptation of his book - with its unique poetry and emotion and way of looking at war, and the questions it poses about what we search for after trauma or loss or injustice." Without Blood is produced by Fremantle, Jolie Productions.

