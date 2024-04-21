Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Actor Triptii Dimri, who is also known for her role in the film 'Animal' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna, recently posted a fresh look on her social media.

The actress on Saturday took to her official Instagram account to share a couple of pictures.

Also Read | Sydney Sweeney Shares Videos of Her Kitesurfing Adventure, Jokes 'I Had a Board Meeting'.

She wore a powder blue dress, giving off effortless summer fashion vibes. The actress looked stunning with her hair down and a glowing smile.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C5-3TimKPFu/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Also Read | Manjummel Boys OTT Release: Soubin Shahir-Chidambaram's Blockbuster Malayalam Film To Stream on Disney+ Hotstar Soon (View Motion Poster).

The 'Qala' actress captioned the post, "Better with a bit of breeze in my hair."

As soon as the actress shared the pictures, fans chimed in the comment section.

One user said, "Haaye yeh kitni cutee hai" (Oh, she's so cute!).

Another user commented, "Beauuuuuuuuutiful...as always."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Triptii, who has been a part of films like 'Laila Majnu', 'Bulbbul' and 'Qala', recently skyrocketed to fame with her role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial 'Animal'.

The actress will be next seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' opposite Kartik Aaryan.

'Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the third part of the hit franchise also stars Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2024.

Vidya Balan essayed the role of Manjulika in the 2007 psychological horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'.

The actress also has several other projects in her kitty including 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' alongside RajKumar Rao and 'Bad Newz,' opposite Vicky Kaushal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)