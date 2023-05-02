Washington [US], May 2 (ANI): Anne Hathaway chose one of the favourite fabrics of late designer Karl Lagerfeld to pay him tribute at Met Gala this year.

Anne wore a body-hugging white tweed Versace gown. The strapless piece included sultry cutouts on the torso--with one extended into a thigh-high leg slit. The cutouts were held together by the Italian fashion house's iconic gold safety pins.

Hathaway accessorized the gown with matching tweed opera gloves, white platform pumps, and a brilliant diamond choker by Bulgari.

Anne is a veteran on the Met gala carpet. Among the striking ones, the actor wore a magnificent Valentino Couture ball gown in a red-hot hue in 2018 to honour the "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme.

Referred to as "fashion's biggest night out," the Met Gala is a fundraising benefit for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The event welcomes stars, young creatives, and industry paragons The annual fundraiser began in 1948. Publicist Eleanor Lambert came up with the idea to raise money for the newly opened Costume Institute exhibit.

This year's theme is "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," based on the new Costume Institute exhibition exploring the work of the iconic designer. Lagerfeld, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, spent decades creating clothes for Balmain, Patou, Chloe, Fendi and Chanel in addition to his own namesake label. (ANI)

