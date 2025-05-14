Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 14 (ANI): Veteran actor Annu Kapoor on Wednesday gave the muhurat clap for the upcoming feature film 'Uttar Da Puttar.'

The film has officially begun shooting at the scenic locations of Uttarakhand.

Directed by Ravinder Siwach and produced by Sandip Kapur under Promodome Motion Pictures, Uttar Da Puttar revolves around the story of people's faith in things like Vastu, astrology, and numerology and how that faith clashes with their belief in hard work and self-effort.

Apart from Annu Kapoor, the film also features crucial roles for Rukhsar Rehman, Pawan Malhotra, Rajendra Sethi, Brijendra Kala, Sumit Gulati, Istayak Khan, Nitin Arora, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, and Colonel Hunny Bakshi. Cinematography is by Udaysingh Mohite.

Producer Sandip Kapur praised Uttarakhand as a great place for shooting, saying, "Uttarakhand is a beautiful state with stunning locations and incredibly cooperative administrative support for film shooting. It's a pleasure to begin this journey here with such a talented team."

Wishing the team good luck, Annu Kapoor added, "All the best to the entire team of Uttar Da Puttar. May this film touch hearts and achieve great success."

The film will be shot in different parts of Uttarakhand and Delhi and is expected to release later this year. (ANI)

