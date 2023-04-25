Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 25 (ANI): Veteran actor Anupam Kher expressed grief over the death of Pakistani-Canadian columnist and commentator Tarek Fatah.

Taking to Instagram, Kher penned an emotional note in memory of Tarek Fatah, who died after a long battle with cancer, on Monday.

Also Read | Kennedy: Anurag Kashyap Drops Intense First Poster of His Film With Sunny Leone and Rahul Bhat Ahead Of Cannes 2023 Premiere (View Pic).

Kher wrote, "Deeply saddened to know about the demise of my friend, a true Indian at heart, most fearless and kind hearted man @TarekFatah. His courage was infectious! His laughter was pure. We met at many occasions. But visiting his home in Toronto & spending an afternoon with him over some delicious food and amazing stories was so special. My condolences to his family & friends! #TarekFateh @natashafatah."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cra-vGeMkDl/?hl=en

Also Read | Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela Attend Baby Shower Hosted by Friends and Family with Sania Mirza, Allu Arjun, Kanika Kapoor in Attendance (View Pics).

Kher also shared a few pictures of himself with Tarek Fatah.

The news of Tarek Fatah's demise was shared by his daughter Natasha, who herself is a journalist.

"Lion of Punjab. Son of Hindustan. Lover of Canada. Speaker of truth. Fighter for justice. Voice of the down-trodden, underdogs, and the oppressed. Tarek Fatah has passed the baton on... his revolution will continue with all who knew and loved him. Will you join us? 1949-2023," Natasha tweeted.

Tarek Fatah was 73. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)