New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Actor Anupam Kher started off his Tuesday on a light-hearted note dancing with his mother Dulari and brother Raju to a feel-good music track.

Kher took to Instagram to post the adorable video of the trio matching steps to the music.

Also Read | Sunny Leone Slips into her Black Monokini as She Enjoys her Swimming Date with a Friend in Los Angeles.

In the video that the senior actor dubbed as "THE 'MOTHER' OF ALL DANCES," his mum dressed in a yellow salwar kameez takes centre stage as Kher and his brother sway to the rhythm.

"Ladies and Gentlemen! Presenting THE 'MOTHER' OF ALL DANCES !! Our dancing skill sucks. But our spirit of joy is world-class. Mom as usual is the CENTRE of attraction! Literally!! Her sons are such wannabes in her presence," Kher captioned the post.

Also Read | Surbhi Chandna Reveals The Scare Of Returning To Shoot, Says 'I Was the Only One Without the Mask'.

"I am 100 percent sure you are not even looking at #BittuAndRaju! Enjoy my friends!! Aisi cheezein roz roz dekhne ko nahi milti. Jai Ho!! #DulariRocks," his caption further read.

The post was loved by fans of the 'Baby' actor and it got over 70 thousand views within half an hour of the video being uploaded on Instagram.

Kher has been on and off posting adorable short videos of Dulari Kher. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)