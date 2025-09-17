Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 17 (ANI): Marking 75th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, legendary actor Anupam Kher shared a special video message, extending his best wishes to him.

In an Instagram clip, Kher could be seen getting teary-eyed as he wished PM Modi a happy birthday.

In his message, he recalled his first meeting with PM Modi during the latter's tenure as Chief Minister (CM) of Gujarat.

"I came to meet you in your office, and you received me warmly. Afterwards, I arranged a special screening of my film A Wednesday in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. I invited you, and you attended along with the ministers and other guests," Kher reminisced.

Kher also noted how Prime Minister Modi has become a role model for people of all ages --from the youth to the middle-aged and the elderly.

President Droupadi Murmu also extended 75th birthday wishes to PM Modi, saying he has "instilled a culture of achieving great goals" in the country through his extraordinary leadership.

"Heartfelt birthday greetings and best wishes to the Prime Minister of India, Shri @narendramodi ji. By exemplifying the pinnacle of hard work through your extraordinary leadership, you have instilled a culture of achieving great goals in the country," the President posted on X.

Meanwhile, a 15-day nationwide campaign, Seva Pakhwada, has been organised to mark PM Modi's 75th birthday.

Under this campaign, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to conduct blood donation camps, cleanliness drives, and exhibitions across the country to showcase the achievements of the central government. (ANI)

