Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has come on board to back and present the Hindi version of the Malayalam thriller 'Footage', which stars Manju Warrier.

In a press note, Kashyap said, "I saw the Malayalam version of 'Footage' and it stayed with me," Kashyap said about the thriller, which follows a curious couple whose investigation of a secretive individual leads them to an isolated island, where they embark on an exhilarating adventure."

He added, "It makes you wonder how they pulled it off in those circumstances and told the story from two perspectives to complete it. It's exciting to see young filmmakers from the Malayalam film industry not restricting themselves to a genre, style, or technique but breaking stereotypes to find new ways of telling stories. I really felt the Hindi audience should also give this film a go."

Working on 'Footage' was a "true teamwork" experience for Warrier, who added, "The found footage format allowed the film to unfold through the characters' own video recordings, making for a unique and immersive experience. It was immensely challenging and thrilling at the same time."

'Footage' marks the directorial debut of Saiju Sreedharan, who has worked as an editor in the National Award-winning 'Maheshinte Prathikaaram' (2026) as well as acclaimed titles like 'Kumbalangi Nights' (2019) and 'Anweshippin Kandethum' (2024).

Sreedharan said creating a found footage film was an achievement for the entire team and thanked Kashyap for putting his might behind the movie.

"We are deeply grateful to Anurag Kashyap sir and Cinepolis for their support in bringing our film to Hindi audiences. This wouldn't have been possible without the dedication and hard work of our incredible cast and crew."

The announcement comes after Kashyap also backed Natesh Hegde's 'Tiger's Pond' ('Vagachipani'), which was the first Kannada-language film to screen at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this month. (ANI)

