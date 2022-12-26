Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, on Sunday, shared some happy pictures from her Christmas celebrations.

Taking to Instagram, Anushka shared a string of pictures which she captioned, "T'was a great day with friends and family and lots of good food and now please enjoy photos of me by myself because no one is ever happy with their own photo in a group picture."

In the pictures, Anushka could be seen donning a white shirt over a red top and blue jeans and was seen wearing a Christmas reindeer hat and Christmas tree glasses.

In other pictures, she could be seen laughing and posing with one of her friends dressed up as Santa Claus.

Soon after she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons.

Actor Katrina Kaif commented, "Best caption."

"Koi itna khubsurat kaise ho sakta hai," a fan wrote.

Talking about her work front, Anushka recently surprised everyone with her cameo in 'Qala'. Her presence in the film was kept a closely guarded secret and it seems like it's become a huge talking point after the release.

Backed by Anushka's brother, Karnesh Sharma's production house Clean Slate Filmz, the film stars Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan. It marks Babil's official acting debut in films.In the upcoming months, Anushka will be seen essaying the role of the iconic Indian pace bowler Jhulan Goswami in the much-talked-about film 'Chakda Xpress'. (ANI)

