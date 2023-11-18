Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most adored couples who have remained strong by one another through difficult times.

From Virat defending Anushka when she was bashed by trolls for his bad performance in a T-20 match to Anushka writing an emotional statement as he stepped down as Indian Test Captain, they have been a constant source of inspiration for each other.

Virat Kohli discussed Anushka's huge sacrifices as a mother in his RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) podcast.

He said, "The way things have been in the past two years, we have had our child, and, as a mother, the sacrifices that she made have been massive. Looking at her, I realized whatever problems I had were nothing. As far as expectations are concerned, as long as your family loves you for who you are, you don't expect much because that is the basic requirement." He added, "Her outlook toward life was different and it urged me to change for the better and become more accepting of things."

Virat Kohli had gone through a difficult period in his career and had subsequently stepped down as Indian Test Captain. Anushka was his staunchest ally during these tough times. She wrote him a lengthy letter.

Virat Kohli, recently, scored his 50th ODI century at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium during India's World Cup semifinal match versus New Zealand. He has overtaken his childhood idol Sachin Tendulkar, who scored 49 ODI centuries in his decorated career.

No doubt, Anushka Sharma was on cloud nine looking at her husband's milestone achievement and she reacted to it with a heartwarming gesture by blowing flying kisses to him.

Star India batter Virat Kohli made history becoming the first-ever player in history to smash 50 ODI centuries.

In the match, Virat scored 117 in 113 balls. His knock consisted of nine fours and two sixes. Virat scored his runs at a strike rate of over 103. He was eventually dismissed by Tim Southee.

This was also Virat's 80th international cricket century. The star batter has 29 Test centuries in 111 Tests and one T20I century in 115 matches. He is the second-highest century scorer of all time in international cricket and is chasing Sachin's record of 100 international tons.

In 10 matches of this World Cup so far, Virat has scored 691 runs at an average of 115.16 and a strike rate of over 89. His best score is 117.

Virat has scored three centuries and five fifties in 10 innings in this tournament. He is also the highest run-getter in the tournament so far. Virat also has the most amount of runs in a single Cricket World Cup edition, going past Sachin's record of 673 runs in the 2003 edition of the tournament.

Virat is now the third-highest run-scorer in all of Cricket World Cup history. In 36 matches, he has scored 1,731 runs at an average of 61.46, with the best score of 117. He has scored five centuries in his WC career so far, with 11 fifties as well. (ANI)

