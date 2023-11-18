Malayalam star Nayanthara is celebrating her 39th birthday and on her special day, the actress has been wished by many people such as Vignesh Shivan, and R. Madhavan. Nayanthara's husband Vignesh, who is a renowned Tamil director, wished his wife on social media, and shared a clip where they cut her birthday cake. He captioned the post on Instagram: “All the beauty and meaning of my life is you...” The grand candlelit chocolate cake was adorned with the words: “Happy Birthday my Uyir Ulagam.” Vignesh Shivan Reacts to Nayanthara's Jawan Posters; Director Lauds His 'Thangamey's Journey From Being a Shah Rukh Khan Fan to Acting Opposite Him!.

In Tamil, these terms roughly translate to ‘life’ and ‘world’. As such, Vignesh called the actress his ‘world’ and his ‘life’. Nayanthara started dating Vignesh back in 2015 after their collaboration in the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, before getting hitched and tying the knot in a traditional ceremony in Mahabalipuram in 2022. Nayanthara Ventures into Beauty Business, Lady Superstar Introduces Her Skincare Brand on Social Media (View Post).

View Vignesh Shivan's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vignesh Shivan (@wikkiofficial)

View Vignesh Shivan Post: (Photo Credit: Instagram)

View R Madhavan's Post:

Nayanthara (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Madhavan wished the Jawan actress on his Instagram story. He wrote: “Wish you a very, very happy birthday and a fantastic year ahead, both for your sake, and mine (laugh emoji) my dear @nayanthara…so very happy and elated to have you in our lives.” After her massive Bollywood debut with Jawan, the actress will next be seen in the Tamil film Annapoorani: The Goddess of Food on December 1, 2023.

