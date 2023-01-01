Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 1 (ANI): As B-town soaks in the New Year vibes, celebrities greet fans and wish for a positive and joyful year ahead.

Taking to Instagram, actor Anushka Sharma shared a video on her stories and wrote, "Happy New Year."

Also Read | Vidya Balan Birthday: A Look at Her Best Fashion Avatars, One Outfit at a Time!.

Actor Sunny Deol shared a string of pictures on his Instagram and captioned it, "Happy New Year."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm23_DrpVlP/

Also Read | Happy New Year 2023: Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi, Dulquer Salmaan’s Guns and Gulaabs, AP Dhillon’s This is AP Dhillon and More – 12 Indian Web-Series and OTT Shows To Watch Out For This Year!.

'Jannat' actor Emraan Hashmi shared a picture on his story which read, "2023 Happy New Year".

Actor Shahid Kapoor dropped a hot picture on his Instagram which he captioned, "Keep it real and make it count. Happy new year everyone. Be worthy and thankful. Have an amazing year."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm3HYXHKnmx/

Sidharth Malhotra shared a reel video and wrote, "2022 was definitely rewarding and full of love! Cheers to the New Year and to new beginnings #HappyNewYear everyone, big love!."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm3F_avKHr7/

Arjun Kapoor shared a video on his stories which read, "2023 Happy New Year."

Actor Sanjay Dutt shared an adorable picture with his kids and wrote, "Nothing like spending New Year with my little ones Happy New Year from our family to yours! Wishing you all good health, prosperity, and happiness in 2023!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cm3Fk13vj94/

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a picture on her stories and wrote, "Happy new year."

Rakul Preet Singh shared a string of pictures and captioned it, "Mantra for 2023 .. always keep the child in you alive.. smile , laugh, imagine , create , grow and live freely happy new year to all you lovely people."

Bobby Deol shared a video and wrote, "Happy new year 2023!!." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)