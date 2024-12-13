Brisbane (Canberra) [Australia], December 13 (ANI): Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli recently enjoyed a casual yet memorable day out in Brisbane, Australia.

The couple, who are known for their high-profile public appearances, embraced a relaxed outing as they indulged in some delicious food and enjoyed each other's company.

On Friday morning, Anushka took to Instagram to share a glimpse of their fun-filled day. The actress posted a series of photos, including one showing their meal--a scrumptious burger and fries.

In her caption, Anushka wrote simply, "Best day ever," accompanied by a blue heart emoji, reflecting her joy from the day.

In another post, the couple snapped a selfie where they both flashed big smiles for the camera. Virat was seen holding a fry while posing with his wife, who sported a playful ear-shaped headband.

The duo looked casual and stylish in their day-out outfits--Anushka wore a white ensemble, while Virat kept it laid-back in a blue T-shirt, denim jeans, and a red cap.

Anushka also included a playful caption with the selfie, "Bandit and chilli," alongside blue heart and salute emojis, giving a lighthearted vibe to the post.

The couple's outing comes at a time when Virat is gearing up for the third Test of the ongoing 2024-25 Test series in Brisbane, scheduled to begin on December 14 at the Brisbane Cricket Ground.

The couple also celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary on December 11.

Talking about Anushka Sharma's work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Xpress' which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will stream exclusively on OTT. (ANI)

