Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], April 13 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming web series 'Jubilee' on Thursday, announced the details about part two of the series.

Taking to Instagram, Aparshakti treated fans with exciting news along with a still from the series.

In the picture, director Vikramaditya Motwane can be seen shooting Aparshakti on the road.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Director Saab's perfect vision in that viewfinder. #JubileeOnPrime #Part2OutTonight"

As soon as the news was announced, the actor's fans chimed in the comment section.

One of the users wrote, "First time I am waiting so eagerly for a part2."

"Amazing series, waiting for a part 2," another commented.

Aparshakti is being lauded for his role in the recently released web series 'Jubilee'.

He hit it out of the park showcasing Binod's journey - starting off as a worker in the studio to climbing the ladder to stardom as Madan Kumar. Helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the series stars Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles and is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video from April 7, 2023.

Opening up about his role, Aparshakti said, "There is a weird real-life connection between me and my character, Binod. I started my career as a costume designer at the age of 21-22 but I always wanted to switch careers and work on TV as a host. So, I joined a television channel as a costume stylist and worked my way through and landed an audition as a TV host for a show. Luckily, I was selected for the same and my journey started from there. And in Jubilee, too, I start my career as an employee at Srikant Roy's (Prosenjit Chatterjee) studio where I work as an assistant but secretly aspire to be an actor. So that little connection was a motivation to work on this role better. That's what worked for me."

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios.

