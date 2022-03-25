Washington [US], March 25 (ANI): The first trailer of Apple TV plus' anthology series 'Roar' has been unveiled and it offers a number of strange sights from the upcoming show.

The almost 2-minute long trailer of 'Roar' offers glimpses into the lives of eight women who are all battling unique plights. It opens with a shot of Nicole Kidman sitting on the ground and looking at a little girl's picture, only to suddenly gulp it down to the shock of viewers.

The clip further introduces Issa Rae, who doesn't seem to exist in front of men and Betty Gilpin as a literal trophy wife on a shelf built by Daniel Dae Kim. Meanwhile, Meera Syal attempts to 'return' her own husband at a store, while Alison Brie, who is a ghost, helps out in solving her own murder.

According to Deadline, based on the book of short stories by Cecila Ahern, 'Roar' is an anthology series of darkly comic feminist fables which will premiere on April 15.

Cynthia Erivo, Merritt Wever, Fivel Stewart and Kara Hayward will also be seen going through their own unreal conundrums in the show.

Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive have served as executive producers and co-showrunners for this Apple TV-produced series. Other executive producers for 'Roar' include Kidman, Ahern, Per Saari, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Allie Goss, Theresa Park. (ANI)

