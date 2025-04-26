Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Music maestro A.R. Rahman, Norwegian DJ and musician Alan Walker, rapper King, and singer Shreya Ghoshal are all set to entertain the audience with their performances at the WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit) 2025.

The summit will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. UK Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is also expected to speak at the event. She will deliver a keynote titled "Creative Bridges: Unlocking Power of Cultural and Digital Partnerships Between UK and India."

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will join a host of Indian and international names at the first-ever WAVES Summit 2025.

Hosted at the state-of-the-art Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) and other iconic venues, WAVES Summit will bring together leading voices from across the sector--from creators and studios to policymakers and investors--united by a vision to shape the future of India's creative economy, according to the official press release.

The grand opening ceremony at the NMACC Grand Theatre will feature a stunning 50-piece orchestra led by the legendary composer MM Keeravaani, setting the stage for an immersive celebration of creativity.

In a tribute to Indian folk music, composer Shantanu Moitra will lead a heartfelt performance featuring acclaimed singers such as Shaan, Papon, and others, at NMAC.

Shankar Mahadevan has curated an extraordinary lineup, including Shivam Mahadevan, Ajay-Atul, A.R. Rahman, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, showcasing his most iconic compositions across Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, and other languages, as per the release.

Big names including Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Hema Malini, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, and Mithun Chakraborty will share the stage in a panel called "Legends & Legacies: The Stories That Shaped India's Soul," moderated by actor Akshay Kumar.

Aamir Khan will be part of multiple sessions. These include a solo masterclass, a panel on India's role in global cinema, and another session called "Studios of the Future," where Ritesh Sidhwani, Dinesh Vijan and Namit Malhotra will join him.

As part of Culturals, India's vast and vibrant cultural heritage will be showcased through folk dances, martial arts, drumming, and traditional masked performances. Each segment is regionally categorised to reflect the country's diverse artistic roots.

These will be blended with international performances curated by the Embassies and also interactions with the experts at the NMACC- Grand Theatre, Studio Theatre and Jasmine halls, as per the release.

The four-day event will take place from May 1 to May 4 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. (ANI)

