Washington, DC [US], August 10 (ANI): Ariana Grande recently brought joy to a young fan battling stage 4 cancer by sending her a special package filled with Wicked-themed gifts.

According to People, nine-year-old influencer Brie Bird, who documents her cancer journey on social media, posted a video showing the surprise from her "favourite person in the whole wide world." Before opening the two packages, Brie wore a pink dress to match her Glinda Funko Pop doll.

Inside, she found a pink tumbler, plush toys of characters from Wicked and The Wizard of Oz -- including the Cowardly Lion, Tin Man, Elphaba, Wizard of Oz, and Scarecrow -- plus two Glinda toys, a Squishmallow pillow, and a stuffed bunny dressed like the Good Witch.

The package also included OPI nail polish inspired by the movie-musical, pink zip-up bags, a tote, makeup from Grande's R.E.M. Beauty brand, and a bottle of her Cloud perfume.

"Thank you so, so, so, so much, Ariana Grande. I love everything in the package that you got, especially the Squishmallows and everything else. And I love that perfume, by the way," Bird said to her camera.

The clip ended with a recorded message from Grande, who said she had heard about Brie's love for Wicked and Glinda and wanted to create the gift. She told Brie that her favourite part was also the Squishmallows, calling them "very comfy and very cute."

"I've seen your videos and I think you are the most amazing, most inspiring little light beam in this universe. You're just so incredible, so thank you for being you," Grande continued.

"I'm sending you so much love and many, many, many virtual hugs. I hope this makes you smile, and I'll speak to you soon. Love you," she added.

On the work front, Grande, who earned her first Oscar nomination for playing Glinda in Wicked, will next be seen in the upcoming film 'Focker in Law' with Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro. The film was previously titled 'Meet the Parents 4.' The series will also star Blythe Danner, Teri Polo, and Owen Wilson. (ANI)

