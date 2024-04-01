Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): 'Crew,' one of the most awaited movies of the year, premiered in theatres last week. The heist comedy, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu, has received praise from both audiences and critics.

Bollywood celebrities Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, and Karisma Kapoor have also watched the film and shared positive reviews, showing their support for the team.

Also Read | April Fools’ Day 2024: From Andaz Apna Apna to Don, 7 Times Bollywood Movies Made Fool Out of You With Their ‘Gotcha’ Twists! (Watch Videos).

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday took to his Instagram Stories to share his thoughts on the movie.

The 'Gunday' actor commended producers Rhea Kapoor and Ektaa R. Kapoor for their collaboration, saying, "A flight worth taking... So proud of @rheakapoor for hitting it out of the park!!! Love that @ektarkapoor & rhea have formed a partnership that caters to a mainstream audience unapologetically..."

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna Shares Who Makes Her Mornings The Best.

Arjun further went on to applaud director Rajesh A. Krishnan.

"@rajoosworld as a director to handle a heist comedy with subtle yet reaffirming assurity I'm performances and humor amazing job sir," the actor wrote.

Arjun also wrote about the stellar performances of the lead cast, including Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Kriti Sanon.

He wrote, "@tabutiful just a genius actor who always knows exactly what to do even when she isn't saying anything she's saying it all... @kareenakapoorkhan aap toh front foot aake khel kar gaye ho on this one... Content and u both have killed it!!! @kritisanon to stand tall 'literally' & hold ur own while looking smashing as well... kudos to u!!!"

The actor further went on to acknowledge the contributions of Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma, stating, "@diljitdosanjh aap aaye screen pe toh bahar aayi Presence and charm personified... @kapilsharma commendable for u to add ur presence to a different and unique role like this..."

Ending his message, Arjun gave special recognition to producer Anil Kapoor, stating, "@anilskapoor what a playa the Producer and proud father... the journey continues with more films to make and stories to tell now..."

Malaika Arora also shared the movie poster, to praise the film and its incredible team. She wrote, "This crew is soaring n roaring at the box office....a supa fun ride #gurlpower all the way @tabutiful @kareenakapoorkhan @kritisanon... u ladies were awesome. @diljitdosanjh so so cool n endearing @rheakapoor bro (clap emojis)."

Karisma Kapoor, also took to Instagram to show her support for the Crew team. In her Story, she cheered, "This Crew Rocked @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh @kapilsharma @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor #RajeshKrishnan Congrats to the entire team."

'Crew', a story of three women is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs.

The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)