Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 (ANI): Love is clearly in the air for celebrity couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora.

On Sunday, the former posted a candid picture of them and shared how his ladylove makes him happy.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun shared a candid picture featuring himself with Malaika from the recent Diwali party, held at Arjun's uncle- actor Anil Kapoor's resident.

The snap captures the two laughing in the middle of a conversation.

Sharing the picture, Arjun wrote, "When she laughs at my nonsense, She makes me happy...@malaikaaroraofficial."

The '2 States' actor also acknowledged the paparazzi for clicking the picture.

The picture garnered more than 2 lakh likes and thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrity followers, within a few hours of being shared on the photo-sharing platform.

Malaika also replied to Arjun by dropping a red heart emoticon in the comments section.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a long time now. However, they made their relationship Instagram official on Arjun's 34th birthday in 2019. (ANI)

