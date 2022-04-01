Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 1 (ANI): After working together in the 'Rock On' franchise, actors Arjun Rampal and Purab Kohli are all set to come up with a thriller series titled 'London Files'.

On Friday, Arjun took to Instagram and shared the series' official teaser.

Also Read | Member Rameshan 9am Ward Movie Review: Arjun Ashokan and Chemban Vinod Jose’s Political Comedy on Zee5 is Neither Funny Nor Sharp (LatestLY Exclusive).

"Are you readyyyyyy..... Cause, This investigation is about to take a dark turn. Brace yourself as Detective Om Singh dives into a tunnel of secrets," he captioned the clip.

Helmed by Sachin Pathak, 'London Files' is touted as an investigative thriller series that revolves around homicide detective Om Singh, played by Arjun Rampal, taking on a missing person's case in London.

Also Read | Twenty Five Twenty One: Is Nam Joo Hyuk’s Character Baek Yi-jin Going To Die In The Series? The Actor Spills The Beans (Watch Video).

The series will be out on Voot Select soon. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)