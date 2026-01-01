New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Telangana (Hyderabad) [India], January 1 (ANI): The release date of Arjun Sarja's next directorial, Seetha Payanam, is finally out. The romantic film is set to hit theatres on the occasion of Valentine's Day this year.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Arjun Sarja shared a new poster and announced the release date of the movie.

The film stars Aishwarya Arjun and Niranjan in the lead roles, while Prakash Raj and Satya Raj play prominent supporting characters. The movie is set to release on February 14.

"Through love. Through gratitude. A journey begins," wrote Arjun Sarja on his Instagram post.

Seetha Payanam marks Arjun Sarja's return to direction after his last directorial outing in 2018, which included two films, 'Solli Vidava' and 'Prema Baraha'.

Apart from directing, Arjun has also written the story and screenplay and will be seen in a central role in the film.

The makers released the teaser of the film a few months ago, which featured Aishwarya Arjun and Abhi, portrayed by Niranjan Sudhindra, as they set out on a journey together.

The glimpse established their contrasting personalities, with Seetha depicted as reserved and introspective while Abhi comes across as cheerful and free-spirited.

The teaser also features veteran actors Sathyaraj and Prakash Raj in supporting roles, hinting at a strong emotional and family-driven narrative. (ANI)

