The teaser of Yami Gautam's Article 370 has been finally unveiled on January 20. Directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, the teaser provides a thrilling preview of the upcoming action-packed political drama set against the backdrop of Article 370. Priyamani plays a crucial role in this intense narrative, promising powerhouse performances. Scheduled for release on February 23, 2024, the film delves into the confidential chain of events and extraordinary circumstances surrounding terrorism in Kashmir. Article 370 First Look Poster: Yami Gautam Is on a Mission to Take Down Terrorists in Her Next, Teaser to Be Out on This Date! (View Pic).

Watch Article 370 Teaser Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)