Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 23 (ANI): Veteran actor Aruna Irani is set to stun with her evergreen dance moves in the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 16. She will be joined by the actress Farida Jalal as the celebrity guest.

In the latest promo video of Indian Idol 16 shared by Sony TV, the makers gave fans a glimpse of the fun-filled episode as the two iconic stars grace the stage as special guests.

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In the video, Aruna Irani was seen grooving to her popular track 'Kaliyon Ka Chaman' on the stage of Indian Idol. Judge Vishal Dadlani was seen whistling while Shreya Ghoshal cheered and hooted loudly at the performance.

She also said, "Mujhe yahan aakar bahut bahut khushi hui, thank you and love you all (I am very, very happy to be here)."

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Aruna Irani, a veteran actress of the Indian cinema industry, made her debut in the movie Gunga Jumna in 1961. After doing several small roles in films like Jahanara, Farz, Upkar and Aaya Sawan Jhoomke, the actress was paired with comedian Mehmood Ali in films like Aulad, Humjoli, Manmandir and Naya Zamana.

In 1971, she starred in Caravan. She later starred in Mehmood Ali's Bombay To Goa, Garam Masala, and Do Phool.

Her best character roles came in Rajesh Khanna films like Dhanwan, Redrose, Amrit, Kudrat, Nasihat, Masterji and Aan Milo Sajna.

The actress has also worked in television serials like 'Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand', 'Jhansi Ki Rani', Dekha Ek Khwaab and others. The episode will air on Sony TV this Saturday and Sunday at 8 pm.

Meanwhile, the Indian Idol 16 is currently airing on Sony TV. (ANI)

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