Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 12 (ANI): Legendary singer Asha Bhosle passed away at the age of 92 years on Sunday. Apart from her illustrious career, the singer also had a closely knit family that stood by her through decades of fame and personal milestones.

Born into the legendary Mangeshkar family, Asha Bhosle was the sister of the late singer Lata Mangeshkar, Usha Mangeshkar, and Meena Khadikar. The 'Saathi Haath Badhana' singer married twice in her lifetime.

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Her first marriage was to Ganpatrao Bhosle, with whom she had three children, including Hemant Bhosle, Varsha Bhosle and Anand Bhosale. Later, she married renowned music composer Rahul Dev Burman, leading to one of the most iconic musical partnerships in Bollywood history.

Their legendary collaborations include classics like 'Dum Maro Dum,' 'Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,' 'Chura Liya Hai Tumne,' 'Mera Kuchh Samaan, and others.

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Asha Bhosle had three children-two sons and one daughter-from her first marriage. Her son Hemant Bhosle pursued a music career and has composed music for movies like Dharam Shatru (1988), Sansani: The Sensation (1981) and Raja Jogi (1983). He passed away in 2015.

Her second son, Anand Bhosle, reportedly manages her professional work, while her daughter Varsha Bhosle, who was a journalist, sadly passed away in 2012.

The family also extends to grandchildren, many of whom have maintained a low public profile but are closely connected to the legacy of the legendary singer.

The Mangeshkar family is widely considered one of India's most influential musical dynasties. Alongside Lata Mangeshkar, the family features prominent figures such as Usha Mangeshkar and Meena Khadikar, all of whom played a key role in shaping the golden era of Indian music.

With the passing of Asha Bhosle at the age of 92, the world of music has lost not merely a singer but an era, a soundscape, and a living archive of emotion. Her voice, at once playful and profound, sensuous and spiritual, echoed across generations, languages, and continents.

She passed away on Sunday at Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure, bringing to a close a life that had, for over eight decades, defined the very soul of Indian music.

On Sunday, Anand Bhosle confirmed the death of her mother and the details of her last rites. "People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park," he told the media.

To attempt to summarise Asha Bhosle's legacy is to attempt the impossible. She was not just prolific, though her over a thousand recorded songs in multiple languages earned her a Guinness World Record as the most recorded artist in history, but also transformative.

She did not simply sing songs; she reshaped how songs could be sung, how emotions could be conveyed, and how a voice could transcend boundaries of genre, age, and expectation. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)