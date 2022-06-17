Mumbai, Jun 17 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has thanked actor Arjun Kapoor and filmmaker Rohit Shetty for contributing Rs 5 lakh to help the flood-affected people of the state.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), over 11 lakh people have been impacted due to rain and floods in 25 districts of the state.

The Assam chief minister took to Twitter late Thursday evening to thank the two film personalities for their contribution to the CM Relief Fund.

"Bollywood actor Shri Arjun Kapoor and director Shri Rohit Shetty stood by the flood-affected people of Assam with their contribution of ?5 lakh to CM Relief Fund. I thank them for their concern and act of generosity," his tweet read.

The death toll due to flood and landslides in Assam this year rose to 46 on Thursday.

The current wave of floods has impacted 1,702 villages, and forced more than 68,000 people to take shelter in 150 relief camps.

The situation was no better in Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, where roads were damaged due to landslides and villages largely flooded.

