War 2, the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster War and the sixth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, released in theatres on August 14. While the first film featured Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead, the sequel pairs Hrithik Roshan with Jr NTR, who makes his Hindi debut. Unlike the first movie directed by Siddharth Anand, War 2 has been helmed by Ayan Mukerji. ‘War 2’ Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s Spy Showdown Sinks Under Bad VFX and Brain-Dead Screenplay.

Hrithik Roshan reprises his role as Kabir, the rogue RAW agent, while Jr NTR takes on the role of Vikram, another RAW agent tasked with catching Kabir. Their cat-and-mouse game spans across global locations, from a tense standoff atop a moving train in Spain to a tense fight inside an icy cavern near Davos.

Despite the buzz, War 2 opened to poor reviews. After a promising start at the box office, its collections quickly declined. Critics and fans alike pointed out the underwhelming screenplay, with the second half in particular coming under heavy criticism. The VFX, action choreography, and stretched-out climax also failed to leave a lasting impression.

Amidst this lukewarm reception, a report went viral claiming the film’s climax was altered at Jr NTR’s insistence to please his fan base in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Before diving into the controversy, let’s revisit how the climax played out in the theatrical cut.

What Happened in 'War 2' Final Act (SPOILERS)

In War 2, Vikram is revealed to be more than just Kabir’s adversary. Not only is he a double agent working for the shady organisation Kali, where Kabir himself poses as a mole, but he is also Kabir’s estranged childhood friend, Raghu. His hatred stems from Kabir 'abandoning' him years earlier, after being recruited by Luthra from a juvenile home.

The climax features a fierce duel between Kabir and Vikram inside an icy cavern. Kabir ultimately stabs Vikram with a broken icicle. As Vikram lies dying, the two reconcile, and Kabir carries his limp body out of the cave.

The film’s epilogue, however, delivers a twist - Vikram survives. Kabir covers for him by faking his death, and together they eliminate the heads of Kali. This ending leaves the door open for Vikram’s return in future YRF Spy Universe films.

The Original Script vs Final Cut

According to a report by journalist Subhash K Jha in Deccan Chronicle, the original script had Vikram dying in the climax - mirroring Tiger Shroff’s character’s fate in the first War. But the source-based report claims Jr NTR persuaded YRF head Aditya Chopra to alter the climax, arguing that fans in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana would reject his character’s death. Chopra reportedly agreed, keeping Vikram alive in the final cut. ‘War 2’ Ending Explained: From ‘Pathaan’ Easter Egg to Bobby Deol’s ‘Alpha’ Cameo – How Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR’s Film Sets Up Future of YRF Spy Universe.

The News Scoop in Deccan Chronicle

From a narrative perspective, the decision has pros and cons. On the one hand, keeping Raghu alive works logically, since he alone has knowledge of Kali’s mysterious leaders, making his presence crucial to Kabir’s mission. On the other hand, critics argue that the alteration diluted the impact of the climax and pandered unnecessarily to fan service.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 18, 2025 10:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).