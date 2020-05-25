Entertainment News | Ayushmann Khurrana Urges People to 'do Our Bit' by Wearing Masks While Stepping out

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Cohering the importance of wearing mask amid the COVID-19 pandemic, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Monday shared a video advocating the need for wearing the face mask.

The 35-year-old star put out a video on Instagram where he pointed out the excuses the people make to not wear masks. The 'Bala' star said, "Why should I wear a mask? I can't breathe properly."

Pointing on further excuses that people create, Khurrana said: "Why should I wear it? People can't even see my face. Why should I be wearing a mask? Nothing will happen to me. Why should I wear a mask? Everyone in my society is healthy and fine, leave it. Why should I be wearing a mask? It takes a lot of hard work."

The actor then answered to the questions and said, "Yes, it is hard work that all the doctors, nurses, government officials, delivery boys they are doing sheer hard work, so that their efforts to keep us safe don't go in vain."

And if they are putting on such hard work, our small contribution of wearing a mask is worth it.

Concluding the video, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star said, "So please wear mask whenever you go out." (Chehra Dikhe Na Dikhe, lekin fark zarur dikhega).

The video concluded with a message urging the people to wear a mask whenever they step out. The message was shared by Ayushmann in collaboration with Peter England.

Along with the video he wrote, "Nothing is simple and easy. It will take everyone's effort and resolve. Our real-life heroes are doing a lot for us. It's our turn now to do our bit. Shall we?@PeterEngland_# MainKyunPehnu #weareinthistogether."

Lately, Ayushmann has been quite active on social media and has been educating his fans on the necessary precautions to be taken amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Earlier, in an attempt to stop the spread of fake news and misinformation, the 'Dream Girl' star joined a new initiative called 'Mat Kar Forward.' The initiative by short video making platform TikTok urged people to not share any unverified message, picture or video. (ANI)

