Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Ayushmann Khurrana wrapped up the London schedule of his upcoming film, 'An Action Hero' on Wednesday.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to post a video announcing the same.

The video was a compilation of short travel clips capturing the serene countryside of London and pictures of the actor. He also treated fans to a picture with co-actor Jaideep Ahlawat in the video.

The director of Ayushmann's latest film, 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui', Abhishek Kapoor reacted to the post by commenting, "Wow.. well done" and added a thumbs-up emoji.

Earlier, 'Andhadhun' actor had posted about the start of the London schedule of the film.

The film has been produced by Anand L Rai and T Series. Featuring an artist's journey, both in front and behind the lens, the Anirudh Iyer directorial is set to enthral the audience with its slick action and offbeat satirical sense of humour. (ANI)

