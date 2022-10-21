Mumbai, Oct 21 (PTI) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana-led "Doctor G" has raised Rs 35 crore gross worldwide in the first week of its release, the makers said Friday.

The campus comedy-drama, which released on October 14, has received mixed to positive response.

Production house Junglee Pictures shared the latest box office collection of the film on its official Twitter page.

"DoctorG has found a permanent place in your heart! Thanks for all the love & support! And don't forget to watch #DoctorGInCinemas if you haven't already! Book your tickets now!," the post read. It was accompanied by a poster of the movie featuring the latest figures.

Directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, who has also penned the film along with Sumit Saxena, Saurabh Bharat and Vishal Wagh, the story follows a budding doctor named Uday Gupta who ends up enrolling himself in gynaecology for post graduation due to lack of seat in his desirable subject, orthopaedics.

The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

